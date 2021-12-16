Watch
Ingham County Health Department: Medication Associate and Jail Nurse

Posted at 11:02 AM, Dec 16, 2021
LANSING, Mich. — In this week's Workers Wanted Wednesday we are spotlighting Ingham County Health Department. Currently, they are looking for the following positions: Medication Associate and Jail Nurse.

Business Name: Ingham County Health Department

Job Title:		Medication Associate

Job Description:

Under the direct supervision of the Corrections Health Administrator, distributes medications for jail inmates as prescribed by the medical provider in accordance with established policies and procedures. Helps maintain medication inventories. Completes reports and documentation related to medication distribution.

1. Under the supervision of a Jail Nurse, assists in the distribution of medications to jail inmates.
2. Prior to distribution of the medicine clarifies with the nurse any medical orders or treatment believed to be inaccurate, inappropriate or contradictive to an inmate’s well-being.
3. Verifies the identity of each inmate scheduled to receive medication, per policy. Confirms by initialing on the Medication Administration Record (MAR) inmate’s name, medication, dosage and time of administration.
4. Presents medication to inmates and observes ingestion or other application method.
5. Observes inmates for medical side effects. Records and reports to a Jail Nurse any symptoms that may be related to an adverse medical reaction.
6. Documents on the MAR when medication is not distributed or ingested as planned. Returns all unused medication to the Jail Nurse.
7. Conducts counts of controlled medications locked in the medication carts.
8. Stores medication in a safe and accurate manner in accordance with established policies and procedures as well as applicable state and federal regulations.
9. Complete reports, forms and other documents related to medication distribution, consumption, inventory and other related topics.
10. Provides and promotes inmate rights and safety during the administration and distribution of medications.

Other:
- Performs other duties as assigned.
- Must adhere to departmental standards in regard to HIPAA and other privacy issues.
- Must remain in compliance with departmental safety and training requirements
- During a public health emergency, the employee may be required to perform duties similar to, but not limited, to those in his/her job description.

(An employee in this position may be called upon to do any or all of the above tasks. These examples do not include all of the tasks which the employee may be expected to perform.)


Qualifications / Requirements:

Education: Graduation from an accredited program as a Certified Nurse Assistant, Medical Assistant, Pharmacy Technician or related field.
Experience: A minimum of 1 year work experience as a Certified Nurse Assistant, or Medical Assistant, Pharmacy Technician or other medical care provider is required. Experience in passing medications in a group setting required.

Other requirements and working conditions:
- Must maintain required certifications throughout employment.
- Exposure to sharp needles and related equipment
- Regular exposure to inmates, who may be otherwise unsupervised in a clinical setting
- Exposure to communicable diseases, blood and other bodily fluids

(The qualifications listed above are intended to represent the minimum skills and experience levels associated with performing the duties and responsibilities contained in this job description. The qualifications should not be viewed as expressing absolute employment or promotional standards, but as general guidelines that should be considered along with other job-related selection or promotional criteria)


Physical Demands:

Working conditions:
- This position works in an indoor environment. There is no planned exposure to prominent lights, noises, odors, temperatures or weather conditions.
- This position is exposed to noise levels which require shouting in order to be heard.
- This position is exposed to individuals in crisis. These individuals may suffer from mental or emotional illness, have violent tendencies or be unconcerned with their personal safety and hygiene.
- Exposure to sharp needles and relate equipment.

This position requires the ability to sit, stand, walk, traverse, climb, balance, twist, bend, stoop/crouch, squat, kneel, crawl, lift, carry, push, pull, reach, grasp, handle, pinch, type, endure repetitive movements of the wrists, hands or fingers.

This position’s physical requirements require continuous stamina in sitting, walking, pushing, reaching, grasping, handling, typing and enduring repetitive movements of the wrists, hands or fingers.

This position performs medium work requiring the ability to exert between 20-50 pounds of force in the physical requirements above.

This position primarily requires close visual acuity to perform tasks within arm’s reach such as: viewing a computer screen, using measurement devices, inspecting and assembling parts, etc.

This position requires the ability to communicate and respond to inquiries both in person and over the phone.

This position requires the ability to operate a PC/laptop and to enter & retrieve information from a computer.

This position requires the ability to handle varying and often high levels of stress.

(This job requires the ability to perform the essential functions contained in this description. These include, but are not limited to, the requirements listed above. Reasonable accommodations will be made for otherwise qualified applicants unable to fulfill one or more of these requirements.)


Benefits:
As this is a temporary position, benefits are not available.

Salary:
$20.75 hourly (*Premium pay for weekends and holidays an additional  $3.11 per hour)

Job Application URL:
Medication associate: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/ingham/jobs/2843212/per-diem-medication-associate [governmentjobs.com]

Business Name: Ingham County Health Department

Job Title:		Jail Nurse

Job Description:

Under the supervision of the Corrections Health Administrator the RN will provide skilled and diverse nursing care to the inmates. Perform health assessments and make independent nursing judgments about the inmate needs and provide treatment under the physician-approved protocols. Educates inmates on chronic issues, traumatic issues, and positive health care initiatives. The RN will evaluate the medications that the inmate is taking and process them according to the policy. This RN position works weekends and holidays.

Essential Functions:
1. Independently performs and completes health assessments for all inmates within 14 days of admission.

2. Makes diagnostic and therapeutic decision for inmates going through drug and alcohol withdraw. Using the COW/CIWA scales, the RN will evaluate the severity of the withdrawal and relay information to the provider based on the protocol.

3. Evaluates patients in receiving and post area for high risk conditions such as drug and alcohol withdraw, mental health conditions, behavior situations, and suicide attempts or observations or injuries. Address the kite system to decide the urgency in which an inmate will be seen by the provider or RN. If needed will schedule appointments for inmates to see provider outside of the jail.

4. Administers treatments, medications and injections and performs testing based on the protocols. Verifies prescriptions with pharmacy and makes sure the medication is being used within the period of protocol and the medication is the correct medication. Enters medications into the medication module for the provider.

5. Performs specific tests such as pacemaker testing, vision tests and urine testing, will also perform lab blood draws. Conducts vital sign testing every two (2) hours for inmates placed in safety chair.

6. Assesses the immunizations status and in accordance with written protocols administers immunizations and documents.

7. Educates inmates on chronic care, self-health and any health issues the inmate may have.

8. Evaluate and assess patients to see if the inmate needs to be sent to the hospital for urgent and immediate care when the provider is not present. Coordinates care with the on-call provider related to the inmates health issues.

9. Arranges and completes paperwork for inmates who are going to forensics or for extradition.
10. Obtains discharge paperwork from the hospital or treatment center and enter information into the electronic health record.

11. Evaluates inmates and send referral for inmates to participate in the CATS program at the jail.

12. Evaluates inmates by performing an assessment for the work release program and coordinates with the inmate worker coordinator regarding the findings from the assessment for participation in the work release program.

13. Facilitates the medication administration record at the end of each month.

Other Functions:
Performs other duties as assigned.
Must adhere to departmental standards in regard to HIPAA and other privacy issues.
During a public health emergency, the employee may be required to perform duties similar to, but not limited, to those in his/her job description.

(An employee in this position may be called upon to do any or all of the above tasks. These examples do not include all of the tasks which the employee may be expected to perform.)


Qualifications / Requirements:

Education: Graduation from an accredited school of nursing

Experience: A minimum of two years of nursing experience. Some prior work experience in a correctional setting is preferred.

Other Requirements:
Possession of a current license to practice as a Registered Nurse in the State of Michigan

(The qualifications listed above are intended to represent the minimum skills and experience levels associated with performing the duties and responsibilities contained in this job description. The qualifications should not be viewed as expressing absolute employment or promotional standards, but as general guidelines that should be considered along with other job-related selection or promotional criteria)


Physical Demands:

Working Conditions:
1. This position works in an indoor environment. There is no planned exposure to prominent lights, noises, odors, temperatures or weather conditions.
2. This position is exposed to air quality conditions such as fumes, odors, dusts, mists, gases, poor ventilation, etc.
3. This position is exposed to noise levels which require shouting in order to be heard.
4. This position is exposed to communicable diseases, blood, other body fluids, etc.
5. This position is exposed to individuals in crisis. These individuals may suffer from mental or emotional illness, have violent tendencies or be unconcerned with their personal safety and hygiene.
6. This position is required to travel for meetings and appointments.
7. This position is provided, and required to use, Personal Protection Equipment to minimize the risks associated with the working conditions listed above.
Physical Requirements:
-This position requires the ability to sit, stand, walk, balance, twist, bend, stoop/crouch, squat, kneel, lift, carry, push, pull, reach, grasp, handle, pinch, type, endure repetitive movements of the wrists, hands or fingers.
-This position’s physical requirements require periodic stamina in balancing, twisting, bending, stooping/crouching, squatting, kneeling, lifting, carrying, pushing, reaching, grasping, handling, and pinching.
-This position’s physical requirements require regular stamina in sitting, standing, walking typing, and enduring repetitive movements of the wrists, hands or fingers.
-This position performs medium work requiring the ability to exert between 20-50 pounds of force in the physical requirements above.
-This position primarily requires close visual acuity to perform tasks within arm’s reach such as: viewing a computer screen, using measurement devices, inspecting and assembling parts, etc.
-This position requires the ability to communicate and respond to inquiries both in person and over the phone.
-This position requires the ability to operate a PC/laptop and to enter & retrieve information from a computer.
-This position requires the ability to handle varying and often high levels of stress.

(This job requires the ability to perform the essential functions contained in this description. These include, but are not limited to, the requirements listed above. Reasonable accommodations will be made for otherwise qualified applicants unable to fulfill one or more of these requirements.)


Benefits:

Ingham County offers a wide range of benefits to support you in your career. View the Benefits page for more information. http://pe.ingham.org/Home/FormsandDocuments.aspx [pe.ingham.org]

The current group contract can be viewed here. http://pe.ingham.org/Home/EmployeeLaborContracts.aspx [pe.ingham.org]


Salary:
$63,872.27 - $76,677.08

Job Application URL:

Jail Nurse – Day shift: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/ingham/jobs/3332596/jail-nurse-day-shift [governmentjobs.com]

Jail Nurse – Night shift: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/ingham/jobs/2843436/jail-nurse-night-shift [governmentjobs.com]

