Highfields: Family Counselors and Home Based Therapists

LANSING, Mich. — In this week's Workers Wanted Wednesday we are spotlighting Highfields. Currently, they are looking for the following positions: Family Counselors and Home Based Therapists.

Business Name: Highfields

Job Title: Family Counselors

Job Description: The FTBS (Families Together Building Solutions) Counselor provides solution-focused home-based counseling services to children and families. You will be serving families primarily in Eaton County working out of our Lansing Office.



Qualifications / Requirements:

Minimum Qualifications - Education & Experience A Bachelor’s degree in a behavioral science.

Experience in providing counseling services with children and families.

State licensure commensurate with degree preferred but not required.

An understanding, commitment and/or training in solution-focused counseling models. Essential Functions Engage with children and families, assisting them to improve their functioning.

Provide home-based counseling services to families at a level that is in compliance with the model and meets contractual expectations including unit thresholds and documentation requirements.

Interact with clients in non-traditional settings and during non-traditional hours.

Represent clients served and Highfields through interacting with referral sources. Knowledge or Experience Must attend and participate in FTBS specific training and have the ability to understand, practice and implement a solution focused approaches to treatment. Travel Requirements Extensive travel to clients’ homes is required.

Must have reliable transportation.

Must maintain adequate insurance coverage.

Must have/maintain a valid driver’s license and fewer than 6 points on record.

Benefits:

The benefits program offers one of the best total compensation packages available in a non-profit organization. Eligible staff at Highfields will receive medical, dental and vision insurance coverage, a 401(k) program, reimbursement for licensing preparation and exam, and a wide range of other benefits.



Salary:

$35,000 - $37,000 annually Other Info: Incentive bonus of $1,000 received after completion of first 90 days. You will also receive an additional $500 upon working six months with Highfields.

Job Application URL:

Click here to apply

Business Name: Highfields

Job Title: Mental Health Therapist



Job Description: Highfields, Inc. is seeking licensed mental health therapists to grow our Home-Based program in Jackson and Hillsdale Counties. Home-Based provides a unique opportunity to work with kids and families directly in their homes and communities, allowing us to maximize the positive impact of therapy on the child and their environment. Highfields, Inc. is a COA accredited non-profit that has been providing a range of services to children and families since 1962. We are known for offering a flexible, supportive environment to both our staff and our clients. We believe in the power of relationships to strengthen and empower families to change their lives.



Qualifications / Requirements:

To qualify for this great opportunity, you need: Masters degree in social work, counseling, or psychology

Commensurate full or limited licensure through the State of Michigan

Valid driver’s license, reliable transportation, and vehicle insurance coverage

Physical Demands:

In a typical shift, an employee may be required to: Continually sit for 2 hours;

Walk for up to 200 yards (2 blocks) in all weather conditions;

Frequently lift 1-10 pounds, daily lift 11-25 pounds and occasionally lift 25-50 pounds;

Climb up to 2 flights of stairs;

Drive up to 3 ½ hours;

Tolerate exposure to pets, smoke and noise and extreme weather conditions such as heat, cold, snow, rain and humidity;

Hear at least quiet conversation (40 dBA) and speak verbally and read in English;

See up close, at distances and peripherally with a corrected eyesight minimum of 20/40;

Use a computer keyboard and mouse, telephone, office equipment and automobile

Benefits:

Highfields benefits program offers one of the best total compensation packages available in a nonprofit organization. Eligible staff at Highfields will receive medical, dental and vision insurance coverage, a 401(k) Plan, 10 paid holidays, 20 days paid time off annually, reimbursement for licensing preparation and exam, and a wide range of other benefits.



Salary:

Pay grade 8 Other Info: Incentive bonus of $1,000 received after completion of first 90 days. You will also receive an additional $500 upon working six months with Highfields.

Job Application URL:

Click here to apply

