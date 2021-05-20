Henry Ford Allegiance Health: Registered Nurses

LANSING, Mich. — In this week's Workers Wanted Wednesday we are spotlighting Henry Ford Allegiance Health. Currently, they are looking for the following position: Registered Nurses
Business Name: Henry Ford Allegiance Health
Job Title: Registered Nurse – Home Care/Hospice – Full-Time
Now is the perfect time to consider a Home Care Registered Nurse (RN) opportunity with Henry Ford Allegiance Health, a 2020 designated Magnet Hospital! Home Care RNs at Henry Ford Allegiance Health - Focus on one patient at a time. Provide comprehensive skilled nursing care in a patient's home. Promote patient and caregiver independence Are embraced as a valued team member. Are encouraged to participate in council activities. Are offered opportunities to learn and grow with Tuition Reimbursement and a professional Nursing Advancement Program
Are provided a safe work environment.
Qualifications/Requirements:
Associates Degree in Nursing (ADN)
Enrollment in a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program within 3 years of hire
Completion of a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) within 5 years of hire
Effective written, verbal and interpersonal communication skills
Ability to problem-solve.Knowledge about the care of the pediatric, adolescent, adult and geriatric patient required
CERTIFICATIONS/LICENSURES REQUIRED:
Current Michigan Registered Nurse License
Valid Michigan Driver’s license
Dependable vehicle insured as required by the State of Michigan
PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:Bachelors Degree in Nursing (BSN) Experience working in a Home Health environment
Benefits:
Henry Ford Allegiance Health offers a robust benefit program, to include:
Generous Affordable Health Care Options
Tax Free Savings for Health Care Costs
Time off to Relax, Recharge, and Reconnect
Meaningful Savings for Retirement
Adoption Assistance
Tuition Reimbursement
Professional Nursing Advancement Program
Employee Discounts
Concierge Services
Employee Assistance Program for Personal / Work Related Support
Free Parking
Other Information:
Equal Employment Opportunity / Affirmative Action Employer Henry Ford Health System is committed to the hiring, advancement and fair treatment of all individuals without regard to race, color, creed, religion, age, sex, national origin, disability, veteran status, size, height, weight, marital status, family status, gender identity, sexual orientation, and genetic information, or any other protected status in accordance with applicable federal and state laws.
URL to Application: https://henryford.referrals.selectminds.com/jobs/registered-nurse-home-health-care-full-time-80pp-days-allegiance-health-jackson-mi-52378
Job Title: Registered Nurses – Full-Time/Part-Time
Now is the perfect time to consider Registered Nurse (RN) opportunities with Henry Ford Allegiance Health, a 2020 designated Magnet Hospital! RNs at Henry Ford Allegiance Health - Are embraced as a valued team member. Are encouraged to participate in council activities. Are offered opportunities to learn and grow with Tuition Reimbursement and a Professional Nursing Advancement Program. Are provided a safe work environment. We're looking forward to welcoming you to the Henry Ford family soon! Apply today!
Qualifications/Requirements:
EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE REQUIRED: Associates Degree in Nursing (ADN)
Enrollment in a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program within 3 years of hire
Completion of a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) within 5 years of hire
Effective written, verbal and interpersonal communication skills
Ability to problem-solve
Critical thinking skills and judgment necessary to assign and direct others in the delivery of patient care
Knowledge about the care of neonatal, pediatric, adolescent, adult, and geriatric patients
Exceptional customer service skills
Basic computer knowledge
CERTIFICATIONS/LICENSURES REQUIRED:
Current Michigan Nursing license
Current BLS or obtained during Patient Care Orientation
PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:
Bachelors Degree in Nursing (BSN) Professional
Certifications to support a culture of nursing excellence
URL to Job Application:
https://henryford.referrals.selectminds.com/jobs/registered-nurses-full-time-part-time-contingent-days-nights-allegiance-health-jackson-mi-48716
