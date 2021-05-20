Henry Ford Allegiance Health: Registered Nurses

LANSING, Mich. — In this week's Workers Wanted Wednesday we are spotlighting Henry Ford Allegiance Health. Currently, they are looking for the following position: Registered Nurses

Read below to find out more about the position.

Business Name: Henry Ford Allegiance Health

FOX 47 News

Job Title: Registered Nurse – Home Care/Hospice – Full-Time

Job Description:

Now is the perfect time to consider a Home Care Registered Nurse (RN) opportunity with Henry Ford Allegiance Health, a 2020 designated Magnet Hospital! Home Care RNs at Henry Ford Allegiance Health - Focus on one patient at a time. Provide comprehensive skilled nursing care in a patient's home. Promote patient and caregiver independence Are embraced as a valued team member. Are encouraged to participate in council activities. Are offered opportunities to learn and grow with Tuition Reimbursement and a professional Nursing Advancement Program

Are provided a safe work environment.

We're looking forward to welcoming you to the Henry Ford family soon! Apply today!

ALL FOR YOU!

Qualifications/Requirements:

Associates Degree in Nursing (ADN)

Enrollment in a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program within 3 years of hire

Completion of a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) within 5 years of hire

Effective written, verbal and interpersonal communication skills

Ability to problem-solve.Knowledge about the care of the pediatric, adolescent, adult and geriatric patient required

CERTIFICATIONS/LICENSURES REQUIRED:

Current Michigan Registered Nurse License

Valid Michigan Driver’s license

Dependable vehicle insured as required by the State of Michigan

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:Bachelors Degree in Nursing (BSN) Experience working in a Home Health environment

Benefits:

Henry Ford Allegiance Health offers a robust benefit program, to include:

Generous Affordable Health Care Options

Tax Free Savings for Health Care Costs

Time off to Relax, Recharge, and Reconnect

Meaningful Savings for Retirement

Adoption Assistance

Tuition Reimbursement

Professional Nursing Advancement Program

Employee Discounts

Concierge Services

Employee Assistance Program for Personal / Work Related Support

Free Parking

Other Information:

Equal Employment Opportunity / Affirmative Action Employer Henry Ford Health System is committed to the hiring, advancement and fair treatment of all individuals without regard to race, color, creed, religion, age, sex, national origin, disability, veteran status, size, height, weight, marital status, family status, gender identity, sexual orientation, and genetic information, or any other protected status in accordance with applicable federal and state laws.

URL to Application: https://henryford.referrals.selectminds.com/jobs/registered-nurse-home-health-care-full-time-80pp-days-allegiance-health-jackson-mi-52378

FOX 47 News

Job Title: Registered Nurses – Full-Time/Part-Time

Job Description:

Now is the perfect time to consider Registered Nurse (RN) opportunities with Henry Ford Allegiance Health, a 2020 designated Magnet Hospital! RNs at Henry Ford Allegiance Health - Are embraced as a valued team member. Are encouraged to participate in council activities. Are offered opportunities to learn and grow with Tuition Reimbursement and a Professional Nursing Advancement Program. Are provided a safe work environment. We're looking forward to welcoming you to the Henry Ford family soon! Apply today!

ALL FOR YOU!

Qualifications/Requirements:

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE REQUIRED: Associates Degree in Nursing (ADN)

Enrollment in a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program within 3 years of hire

Completion of a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) within 5 years of hire

Effective written, verbal and interpersonal communication skills

Ability to problem-solve

Critical thinking skills and judgment necessary to assign and direct others in the delivery of patient care

Knowledge about the care of neonatal, pediatric, adolescent, adult, and geriatric patients

Exceptional customer service skills

Basic computer knowledge

CERTIFICATIONS/LICENSURES REQUIRED:

Current Michigan Nursing license

Current BLS or obtained during Patient Care Orientation

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Bachelors Degree in Nursing (BSN) Professional

Certifications to support a culture of nursing excellence

Benefits:

Henry Ford Allegiance Health offers a robust benefit program, to include:

Generous Affordable Health Care Options

Tax Free Savings for Health Care Costs

Time off to Relax, Recharge, and Reconnect

Meaningful Savings for Retirement

Adoption Assistance

Tuition Reimbursement

Professional Nursing Advancement Program

Employee Discounts

Concierge Services

Employee Assistance Program for Personal / Work Related Support

Free Parking

Other Information:

Equal Employment Opportunity / Affirmative Action Employer Henry Ford Health System is committed to the hiring, advancement and fair treatment of all individuals without regard to race, color, creed, religion, age, sex, national origin, disability, veteran status, size, height, weight, marital status, family status, gender identity, sexual orientation, and genetic information, or any other protected status in accordance with applicable federal and state laws.

URL to Job Application:

https://henryford.referrals.selectminds.com/jobs/registered-nurses-full-time-part-time-contingent-days-nights-allegiance-health-jackson-mi-48716

