GC Services: Customer Service Representative

FOX 47 News
Posted at 8:34 AM, May 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-06 08:39:24-04

LANSING, Mich. — In this week's Workers Wanted Wednesday we are spotlighting GC Services. Currently, they are looking for the following position: Customer Service Representative.

Read below to find out more about the position.

Business Name: GC Services

Job Title: Customer Service Representative

Overview

Resolve customer accounts while providing quality customer service on inbound and outbound calls.

Responsibilities

Complies with all specified FDCPA, state and city laws and provisions, as outlined in the GC Services

Compliance with FDCPA and State Collection laws Statement, the GCS A/R Training program and the FDCPA Test.

Work with customers to pay balance in full or set up the best possible arrangements.

Documents all activity in the client/GC system in a concise and accurate manner.

Corrects any deficiencies or oversights as outlined by U/M or Manager during telephone monitor, file activity, or QA reviews.

Maintains good public relations.Cope with high-stress environment caused by speaking with emotional callers.

Adhere to Company attendance, punctuality, and meal and rest break requirements

Maintain concentration and focus in order to meet performance goals

React positively to an ongoing, changing environment

Demonstrate the ability to handle pressure when attempting to meet deadlines and performance goals

Maintain good working relationship with assigned supervisors and coworkers

Work safely without presenting a threat to self or others

Perform additional duties as required by management

Qualifications:

Education:

High School Diploma or GED is required

Experience:

6 months of collections experience or 1 year of customer service experience preferred

Computer Experience:

Must be able to type quickly and accurately, use a mouse effectively, and have a basic understanding of Windows-based operating systems.

Skills & Abilities:

Speak articulately and clearly

Interpret a constant flow of information

Listen effectively

Work with and apply basic mathematical concepts

Deal with difficult interactions with customers effectively

Respond to customer inquiries and statements effectively

Write in a clear and concise manner

Manage time effectively

Solve problems or issues that may come up

Concentrate and focus for extended periods of time

Cope with high-stress and changing environment

Remain alert at all times

Adhere to policies and procedures

Adhere to work schedule and punctuality requirements

All job offers are contingent upon completion of background checks.

Benefits:

Health
Dental
Vision
Life Insurance
Paid Time Off
Tuition Reimbursment
401K

Salary: Up to $14/hour

Job Application URL: https://careers-gcserv.icims.com/jobs/3076/customer-service-representative/job
