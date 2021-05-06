GC Services: Customer Service Representative

LANSING, Mich. — In this week's Workers Wanted Wednesday we are spotlighting GC Services. Currently, they are looking for the following position: Customer Service Representative.
|Business Name: GC Services
Job Title: Customer Service Representative
Overview
Resolve customer accounts while providing quality customer service on inbound and outbound calls.
Responsibilities
Complies with all specified FDCPA, state and city laws and provisions, as outlined in the GC Services
Compliance with FDCPA and State Collection laws Statement, the GCS A/R Training program and the FDCPA Test.
Work with customers to pay balance in full or set up the best possible arrangements.
Documents all activity in the client/GC system in a concise and accurate manner.
Corrects any deficiencies or oversights as outlined by U/M or Manager during telephone monitor, file activity, or QA reviews.
Maintains good public relations.Cope with high-stress environment caused by speaking with emotional callers.
Adhere to Company attendance, punctuality, and meal and rest break requirements
Maintain concentration and focus in order to meet performance goals
React positively to an ongoing, changing environment
Demonstrate the ability to handle pressure when attempting to meet deadlines and performance goals
Maintain good working relationship with assigned supervisors and coworkers
Work safely without presenting a threat to self or others
Perform additional duties as required by management
Qualifications:
Education:
High School Diploma or GED is required
Experience:
6 months of collections experience or 1 year of customer service experience preferred
Computer Experience:
Must be able to type quickly and accurately, use a mouse effectively, and have a basic understanding of Windows-based operating systems.
Skills & Abilities:
Speak articulately and clearly
Interpret a constant flow of information
Listen effectively
Work with and apply basic mathematical concepts
Deal with difficult interactions with customers effectively
Respond to customer inquiries and statements effectively
Write in a clear and concise manner
Manage time effectively
Solve problems or issues that may come up
Concentrate and focus for extended periods of time
Cope with high-stress and changing environment
Remain alert at all times
Adhere to policies and procedures
Adhere to work schedule and punctuality requirements
All job offers are contingent upon completion of background checks.
Benefits:
Health
|Salary: Up to $14/hour
Job Application URL: https://careers-gcserv.icims.com/jobs/3076/customer-service-representative/job
