FOX 47 News: Photographer/Photojournalist; News producer and Multimedia Journalist

Posted at 3:21 PM, Mar 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-28 15:24:25-04

LANSING, Mich. — In this week's Workers Wanted Wednesday we are spotlighting FOX 47 News. Currently, they are looking for the following positions: Photographer/Photojournalist; News producer and Multimedia Journalist.

Read below to find out more about the position.

Business Name:FOX 47 News

Job Title:		MMJ, Producer, Photographer

Job Description:

We are looking to hire multiple positions in our newsroom - including a photojournalist, multimedia journalists (reporters) and news producers, as well as hybrid reporter/producer positions.

Photojournalist -
Capture and edit visual content for multiple platforms. Operate and maintain live equipment including microwave, satellite and related news gathering equipment. Work in tandem with newsroom personnel to create and develop news stories. Perform other duties as assigned.

MMJ -
WSYM, The E.W. Scripps FOX 47 News station in Lansing, MI is now hiring a Multimedia Journalist. The MMJ reporter is responsible for finding, researching, writing, capturing visual content and editing stories for multiple platforms. We are looking for creative, energetic storytellers who specialize in local and enterprise content.

Producer -
WSYM, The E.W. Scripps Company FOX affiliate in Lansing, Michigan is looking for an News Producer to join our team. If you want to tell stories with integrity, live the principles of journalism, make our communities stronger, and the world around us better, come join us at WSYM, where Scripps is continuing to create the future of our industry with a focus on local community. This is truly a groundbreaking operation that can put you at the front of where news is headed. The News Producer is responsible for researching, writing, capturing visual content and editing stories for multiple platforms.

Hybrid MMJ/Producer -
WSYM, The E.W. Scripps Company FOX affiliate in Lansing, Michigan is looking for an aggressive Multimedia Journalist/News Producer to join our team. If you want to tell stories with integrity, live the principles of journalism, make our communities stronger, and the world around us better, come join us at WSYM, where Scripps is continuing to create the future of our industry with a focus on local community. This is truly a groundbreaking operation that can put you at the front of where news is headed. The MMJ/News Producer is responsible for researching, writing, capturing visual content and editing stories for multiple platforms.


Qualifications / Requirements:

Bachelor's degree in Journalism or related field, or equivalent experience.

Ideally, a minimum of 2 years of experience as a television writer, producer or reporter


Physical Demands:
Need to be able to drive a vehicle, and lift approx 25-40 pounds of gear as needed.

Benefits:
Full benefits package offered for full-time positions as part of Scripps employment.

Salary:
Dependent on experience level

Job Application URL:
https://urldefense.com/v3/__https://scripps.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/Scripps_Careers/2/refreshFacet/318c8bb6f553100021d223d9780d30be__;!!FJkDyvWmnr4!PaRdITspFr54yE8Xt0fOsrHZEg7EJ-NJ-zMNt04hvCTCttM1QUHlQrcO_YBGJKFsNqHVK86m$

