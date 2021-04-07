Custom Built Design & Remodeling: Construction Carpenter

LANSING, Mich. — In this week's Workers Wanted Wednesday we are spotlighting Flexible Staffing. Currently they are looking for the following positions: Construction Carpenter and Lead Carpenter.

Read below to find out more about the positions.

Business Name: Custom Built Design & Remodeling

Job Title: Construction Carpenter

We're looking for Construction Carpenters who have the passion and drive to produce high-quality workmanship from framing to finishing. If you want to love what you do and the people you do it with, if you want to make excellent income/incentives and if you have the hunger to continue to improve your professional and leadership skills we want you to be a key part of our team. We offer a competitive compensation package including pay and benefits. Qualifications / Requirements: This Job Is Ideal for Someone Who Is: Dependable -- more reliable than spontaneous People-oriented -- enjoys interacting with people and working on group projects Adaptable/flexible -- enjoys doing work that requires frequent shifts in direction Detail-oriented -- would rather focus on the details of work than the bigger picture This Job Is: Open to applicants who do not have a high school diploma/GED Open to applicants who do not have a college diploma

Physical Demands: This Job Is Ideal for Someone Who Is: Dependable -- more reliable than spontaneous People-oriented -- enjoys interacting with people and working on group projects Adaptable/flexible -- enjoys doing work that requires frequent shifts in direction Detail-oriented -- would rather focus on the details of work than the bigger picture Benefits: Job Type: Full-time Pay: Up to $25.00 per hour Benefits: Paid time off Retirement plan Schedule: Monday to Friday Overtime



Up to $25/hr

Job Application URL: www.callcustombuilt.com/jobs



Job Title: Construction Carpenter - Lead Carpenter

We are looking to hire EXPERIENCED LEAD CARPENTERS who can provide guidance and supervision to a project team. Our Lead Carpenter’s responsibilities include assigning and explaining tasks to the project team, responding to clients’ requests, and regularly inspecting work to ensure that it conforms to certain specifications. You should also be able to help the production manager solve project-related problems. Additional Responsibilities Include: Communicating with clients in order to determine the time frames within which projects should be completed. Calculating the amount of labor, time, and materials needed for each project. Creating and adjusting project schedules accordingly. Ordering all construction materials needed for projects. Supervising the company's field carpenters, unskilled and semi-skilled workers, and subcontractors. Performing all carpentry duties required, including both rough and finish carpentry. Maintaining accurate records of all work done by the project team. Qualifications / Requirements: Managing Lead Carpenter Requirements: High school diploma or GED. Valid driver's license. Proven experience in residential remodeling or construction. Sound knowledge of safety standards and procedures. The ability to safely operate power tools. The ability to read blueprints. Excellent time management skills. Effective communication skills. Strong leadership skills.

This Job Is Ideal for Someone Who Is: Dependable -- more reliable than spontaneous People-oriented -- enjoys interacting with people and working on group projects Detail-oriented -- would rather focus on the details of work than the bigger picture Autonomous/Independent -- enjoys working with little direction High stress tolerance -- thrives in a high-pressure environment Benefits: $28 - $35 an hour Competitive Compensation Package including: Paid Vacation Holidays off IRA Match Health & Wellness Benefits. Additional Perks: Company truck, phone and premium tools. We also offer on-going training and opportunities to grow within the company for all our production team members

Salary: $28-35/hour Other Info: Special emphasis placed on our Veterans! We love your work ethic.



Job Application URL: www.callcustombuilt.com/jobs



