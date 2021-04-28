Community Mental Health: Therapists, Clinicians & Nurses

LANSING, Mich. — In this week's Workers Wanted Wednesday we are spotlighting Community Mental Health. Currently, they are looking for the following positions: Therapists, Clinicians and Nurses

Read below to find out more about the position.

Business Name: Community Mental Health

Job Title: Therapists, Clinicians and Nurses Job Description: CMHA-CEI provides a wide range of community based services to Clinton, Eaton, and Ingham counties. We are the 15th largest employer in the region and through contracts with other providers, make an investment of an additional 500 jobs in our community. We are currently seeking mental health therapists, developmental disabilities clinicians, and registered nurses. We have open positions for mental health therapists in our children's home based and emergency services area. Developmental disabilities clinicians open with our community services for the developmental disabled. Registered nurse care manager, RN's, and LPN's within our withdrawal management area. Mental health therapists in our adult mental health services area. Qualifications / Requirements: Therapists/Clinician: Master's degree in Social Work, Psychology, Counseling, or related field. State of Michigan credential required or achieved within 60 days of hire. One year of experience in mental health field. Nursing: Bachelor's/Associates of Nursing. State of Michigan nursing license required.



Benefits:

Generous Pay

Paid Time off

Defined Benefit Retirement

12 Paid holidays

Professional liability

Free parking

Continued education

Health, Dental, Vision

Employee Assistance Program



Job Application URL: https://enqn.fa.us2.oraclecloud.com/hcmUI/CandidateExperience/en/sites/CX_1002



