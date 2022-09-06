LANSING, Mich. — In this week's Workers Wanted Wednesday we are spotlighting Capital Area Transportation Authority Job Fair.

Look to the road for your dream career! The Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA) is hosting a job fair on Thursday, Sept. 15, to recruit new bus operators and mechanics to serve the Capital City region. On-site interviews will be conducted throughout the event.

Open positions offer career-level wages and benefits that rank among the best of the public transit systems in Michigan. Successful Bus Operator applicants will receive a $2,500 signing bonus and $17.50 per hour starting wage during training. A $5,000 signing bonus and $30.75 per hour starting wage will be offered to successful Mechanic I applicants.

“We cracked the code by taking an aggressive approach, offering unprecedented signing bonuses and newly committed resources,” said CATA Chief Executive Officer Bradley T. Funkhouser. “We seek applicants who represent the communities we serve, and we seek those who also can help us fulfill our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.”

Job Fair Details:

Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022

7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Frandor Shopping Center (in the former Sears building)

3131 E. Michigan Ave., Lansing

CATA is an equal opportunity employer. Applicants must present a clean driving record, pass a drug and alcohol screening, physical and background check.

“We remain committed to recruiting and retaining a robust workforce that keeps driving our communities forward, because that’s how we roll,” said CATA Director of Human Resources Marshea Brown. “Join us at our job fair and begin achieving your dreams with CATA.”

Applications can also be submitted any time online at www.cata.org/drive.

