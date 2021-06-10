Bob Evans Farms: Production & Sanitation Team Member

LANSING, Mich. — In this week's Workers Wanted Wednesday we are spotlighting Bob Evans Farms. Currently, they are looking for the following positions: Production Team Member and Sanitation Team Member.

Business Name: Bob Evans Farms

Job Title: Production Team Member

Job Description: Bob Evans Farms is currently looking for first shift Production Team Members to join our team. Accountabilities 1.Follows all work place safety rules.

2.Ability to learn processes and food compliance regulations in conjunction with USDA standards.

3.Prioritizes food quality and maintains food safety, through the vigilant application of company GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices).

4.Ability to communicate problems or issues to production leadership to address concerns of product waste, quality or employee safety

5.Ability to work in a fast paced environment on a production line.

Qualifications / Requirements:

•Product inspection

•Working and handling raw meat

•Handling finished product

•Must be 18 years old

Physical Demands:

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to stand, reach, and use hands. The employee is frequently required to walk. The employee is occasionally required to climb or balance; stoop, kneel, crouch, or crawl; talk or hear and taste or smell. The employee must regularly lift and/or move up to 25 pounds and occasionally lift and/or move up to 50 pounds. Specific vision abilities required by this job include close vision, distance vision, color vision, peripheral vision and depth perception.

Benefits:

Bob Evans Farms offers full time employees health, dental, and vision benefits, company paid life insurance, a generous paid time off plan, paid holidays, and a 401K plan with company match.

Salary:

$15.50 hr Other Info: We are offering a $2000 sign on bonus.

https://jobs.postholdings.com/job/hillsdale/production-team-member/8462/8571721072 [jobs.postholdings.com]

Business Name: Bob Evans Farms

Job Title: Sanitation Team Member

Job Description: Bob Evans Farms is currently looking for Sanitation Team Members to work on our evening clean-up shift. We offer full time employees health, dental, and vision benefits, a generous paid time off plan, company paid life insurance, paid holidays, and a 401K plan with company match. We are offering a $2000 sign on bonus. Accountabilities

1. Ability to learn food compliance regulations in conjunction with USDA standards.

2.Prioritizes food quality and maintains food safety, through the vigilant application of company GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices).

3.Ability to communicate problems or issues to production leadership to address concerns of product waste, quality or employee safety

Qualifications / Requirements:

Requirements •Follow all workplace safety rules

•Clean equipment toUSDA standards

•Disassemble/reassemble equipment

•Possess and acquire knowledge of chemicals that will be used in assigned area

•Follow and execute cleaning schedules/requirements

•Must be 18 years old

Physical Demands:

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to stand, reach, and use hands. The employee is frequently required to walk. The employee is occasionally required to climb or balance; stoop, kneel, crouch, or crawl; talk or hear and taste or smell. The employee must regularly lift and/or move up to 50 pounds and occasionally lift and/or move up to 100 pounds. Specific vision abilities required by this job include close vision, distance vision, color vision, peripheral vision and depth perception.

Benefits:

We offer full time employees health, dental, and vision benefits, a generous paid time off plan, company paid life insurance, paid holidays, and a 401K plan with company match.

Salary:

15.50 hr. plus $0.50 shift differential Other Info: We are offering a $2000 sign on bonus.

https://jobs.postholdings.com/job/hillsdale/sanitation-team-member-night-shift/8462/8571720976 [jobs.postholdings.com]

