Woman who lived in Michigan shares experience from Maui after wildfires

(WXYZ) — Horrific images are coming in from Maui of damage throughout the area caused by wildfires. Dozens of deaths have been reported and the impact is being felt here in Metro Detroit.

At Detroit Metro Airport, some return flights have also been discounted on airlines like Southwest, to help people evacuate from Maui wildfires as quickly as possible.

At the popular resort town of La'haina, the view is surreal and you can see extensive damage to shops and restaurants.

“It’s just overwhelming, La’haina has been shut off to everyone, they’ve just let tourists and visitors leave,” says Shena Medley, who previously lived in Michigan. She adds “I went out yesterday. It’s just this gloom.”

Yet, Shena still believes she is among those fortunate enough to have survived. She says local grocery stores and gas stations have had supplies exhausted.

“It’s just unfathomable. We have a friend now that they’re searching, who they found her mom in the doorway burned to death,” says Shena.

“With the airlines, we’ve heard from Southwest. I’m acknowledging them for allowing some flights to leave Maui for as low as $19.” says travel agent Sanya Weston.

From her office in Novi, she’s stayed in close contact with clients.

“When you think of all the beautiful sites, part of tourism with greenery and pineapples. To hear of the wildfire is devastating, and it takes years for it all to come back,” says Weston.

The death toll continues rising, and the losses are already in the billions. A homelessness crisis is happening for many, and hospitals are overwhelmed as those remaining have limited cell phone coverage and outages.

“Hurricane Dora was passing under the Maui islands and it’s been really dry here. It’s a combination of wind speed and dryness. You can’t wrap your mind around it. You just can’t.” says Shena.

The Red Cross and other agencies are also tracking the situation in Maui, to provide relief to those in harm's way. The president has already issued a disaster declaration.

