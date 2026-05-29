Woman dies after being struck by car near Cedar and Kalamazoo streets in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — A 70-year-old woman is dead after police say she was struck by a car on Cedar Street in Lansing late Thursday night.

The crash happened near the intersection of Cedar Street and Kalamazoo Street around 10:50 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found the woman suffering from life-threatening injuries. She was taken to an area hospital, where she later died.

The driver, a 24-year-old man, was fully cooperative with officers at the scene, according to the Lansing Police Department. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be factors in the crash at this time, but an investigation into the cause is still underway.

Cedar Street was closed in the area for several hours while authorities cleared the scene. It has since reopened.

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