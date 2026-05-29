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Woman dies after being struck by car near Cedar and Kalamazoo streets in Lansing

A 70-year-old woman died after being struck by a car near Cedar and Kalamazoo streets in Lansing late Thursday night
lansing woman hit by car
News 10 Lansing
A 70 year old Lansing woman was hit and killed by a cr
lansing woman hit by car
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LANSING, Mich. — A 70-year-old woman is dead after police say she was struck by a car on Cedar Street in Lansing late Thursday night.

The crash happened near the intersection of Cedar Street and Kalamazoo Street around 10:50 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found the woman suffering from life-threatening injuries. She was taken to an area hospital, where she later died.

The driver, a 24-year-old man, was fully cooperative with officers at the scene, according to the Lansing Police Department. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be factors in the crash at this time, but an investigation into the cause is still underway.

Cedar Street was closed in the area for several hours while authorities cleared the scene. It has since reopened.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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