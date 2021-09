(WXYZ) — A winning $2 million Powerball ticket was sold at a Taylor gas station on Wednesday night.

One player matched all five numbers and had the Power Play. There were three $2 million winners.

The winning ticket was sold at a gas station at 9190 Pelham Rd. in Taylor.

No one hit the jackpot on Wednesday, bringing the total estimated jackpot to $620 million ahead of Saturday's drawing.