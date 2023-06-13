Whitmer signs bill establishing June 12 as Women Veterans Recognition Day in Michigan

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill establishing June 12 as Women Veterans Recognition Day. June 12 is known as Women Veterans Day around the country.

The day honors the estimate 44,000 living women veterans in Michigan and the others who served before them.

Women Veterans Recognition Day has been recognized on June 12 since 2018, but requires a new proclamation to be introduced each year by lawmakers. The new bill eliminates the need for the annual proclamation.

“For 250 years, women have proudly served alongside men in our military,” said Governor Whitmer. “For too long, however, they have been overlooked and underserved. Today, I am taking action to establish Women Veterans Recognition Day in Michigan, giving these courageous servicewomen the recognition and honor they have long deserved," Whitmer said in a statement.

Seventy-five years ago, then President Harry Truman signed the Women's Armed Services Integration Act into law, which allowed women to serve as full and equal members of the U.S. Armed Forces.

According to the governor's office, women are the fastest-growing segment of the veteran population, with about two million women veterans nationwide.

“Women have served our nation as members of our armed forces in various capacities for decades though they have not always been given the same respect or recognition. Designating June 12th as Women Veterans Recognition Day in celebration of the 75th anniversary of the signing of the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act ensures that Michigan will reflect annually on the contribution and sacrifice of our women veterans,” State Rep. Julie M. Rogers, a member of the House Military, Veterans, and Homeland Security Committee., said.