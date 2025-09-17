Whitmer addresses economic concerns as budget deadline approaches

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer addressed Michigan's economic challenges during her speech Tuesday morning, highlighting concerns about tariffs, jobs reports, and the manufacturing sector.

Governor Whitmer emphasized that Michigan's economy is particularly vulnerable to national economic trends.

State lawmakers have until October 1 to finalize a spending plan for Michigan.

Michigan GOP Chairman Jim Runstad believes property tax relief is essential for businesses and property owners.

"When the U.S catches a cold, Michigan gets the flu," Whitmer said.

The governor expressed that while she's working to protect Michigan's economy and create jobs, she needs support from lawmakers.

"And while I am doing everything I can to protect Michigan and create jobs, I can't do it alone," Whitmer said.

Whitmer pointed to several factors affecting the state's economy, including tariffs, the latest jobs report, reports of a troubling manufacturing sector, and uncertainty surrounding the state budget.

"Failing to get this done means more uncertainty, higher costs, and less jobs," Whitmer said.

The budget deadline of October 1 is approaching quickly. While the House and Senate plans differ, Whitmer indicated that elements from her plan and both legislative chambers could be combined to support Michigan residents.

I asked Michigan GOP Chairman Jim Runestad what he believes could protect and defend Michigan's economy.

"Property taxes are just absolutely destroying business and property owners in Michigan," Runestad said.

State Republicans emphasized that protecting Michigan jobs and preventing tax increases is crucial to helping state residents.

"We work for the residents and want to continue to serve our residents because they are the ones paying the taxes and footing the bill," State Representatives Donni Steele said.

Whitmer maintains that investing in education, fixing roads, supporting working families, and cutting spending can protect and strengthen the economy, starting at the local level.

"Let's get the job done," Whitmer said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

