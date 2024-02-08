White House delegation visiting Dearborn Thursday, some in community remain skeptical

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — More than a week after shutting down a meeting with President Joe Biden's campaign, some community leaders in Dearborn will be meeting Thursday with key White House policy officials, with part of their discussion focusing on the administrations policy toward the ongoing war in Gaza.

A source with knowledge of the meeting confirmed to 7 Action News that the White House delegation includes a number of a senior advisers and assistants to the president including Director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs Tom Perez, Director of the Office of Public Engagement Steve Benjamin, Administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development Samantha Power, Deputy National Security Adviser Jon Finer and White House liaison to American Muslim Communities Mazen Basrawi.

Just one week ago, Biden touched down in metro Detroit but avoided stopping in Dearborn, where mounting pressure has been building to abandon the president this election.

That day, a press conference was held in Dearborn to protest the visit and near the president's motorcade, there was a protest in the street.

“Members of the community are still very reluctant about this meeting and not very pleased with the Biden administration at this time," said Dawud Walid, executive director for the Council on American Islamic Relations. "The main thing we want to reiterate in general to the Biden administration and the public is that Palestinians are human beings too."

Walid says many in Michigan's Arab American community worry about the true intent behind the White House calling for the meeting.

“There is a level of real frustration that on the one hand, Biden talks about how he values the lives of innocent Palestinians but on the other hand does not force the Netanyahu government into a ceasefire and is still actively sending weapons to the Netanyahu government," Walid said, “This meeting should not be used for a photo op with the Biden administration so he can go to the media and say everything is good with the Muslims.”

Walid says some Palestinian community leaders who received an invite turned theirs down, but others in the community including Deputy Wayne County Executive Assad Turfe and Dearborn Mayor Adbullah Hammoud have accepted.

"I am looking forward to engaging in constructive policy discussions with some of the president's top policymakers. This visit represents the highest-level policy delegation sent by the White House that I have known in my time," Turfe said in a statement. "Having dialogue and maintaining an open line of communication with policymakers is paramount to achieving any objective. I am committed to establishing a new channel of direct communication with the White House."

"Mayor Abdullah H. Hammoud has been clear that this is not the time for electoral politics. He has remained open to meeting with senior policy officials, predicated on the Biden Administration’s willingness to change course in Gaza," a spokesperson for the mayor said. "The Biden Administration is sending a senior policy delegation to Dearborn on Thursday, Feb. 8. Mayor Hammoud will engage in conversation about policy change, centering on the lived experiences of the people of Gaza and amplifying the demands of the Dearborn community."

As for Walid, he says he hopes they’ll make progress in the meetings but says their position has been made clear for months. He also says for many Arab Americans, it’s too late for Biden to regain their support.

“We've been in contact with senators and congresspeople who've given the Biden administration word. We've contacted the White House and he’s heard it directly from us, and it hasn't changed anything,” Walid said. "(For) many Palestinian Americans including some of my family friends, anything short of a miracle like Jesus resurrecting 30,000 people, no there’s nothing else he can do.”

The exact time and location of these meetings has not been confirmed.