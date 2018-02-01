What's the Deal? 3 Smart Light Bulbs Brightening Up Your Home

You know how when you have a good idea, a lightbulb appears above your head? It started out as an incandescent, then you traded up to a compact fluorescent, and then an LED, but unless your bright ideas pop up as a smart bulb, you're still behind the times. Jimmy Rhoades has three high-tech options that will brighten up your home, and your life!

1. LIFX

Download the free app to enable geofencing -- that's when the bulbs track your smartphone's location to turn lights on and off as you move around. You can also set a mood with color palates, then save them to use over and over again. Pick one up for around $45.

2. Qube

These light bulbs do what you'd expect - they connect to an app and turn on and off based on where you are in the home, but they have some surprises, too, like helping you immerse in the color palate of your favorite photo. Once you set everything to the color that you like on the image, you press save and it changes to the colors you select. Pick one up for around $24. That’s about half as much as their nearest-priced competitors.

3. Sengled Pulse

The last bulb goes beyond light, to include sound. Just open the app, connect via Bluetooth and you're good to go. The Pulse Kit with a Bluetooth Master bulb and one satellite bulb is around $149. You can get additional satellite bulbs to extend coverage in your home for around $45 each.

