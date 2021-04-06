Watch out for scam COVID-19 vaccine surveys, Michigan AG warns

(WXYZ) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning the public of scam COVID vaccine surveys that have started to circulate.

According to a press release from the AG's office, these scam surveys are offering residents a reward in exchange for personal information.

Victims have reportedly been receiving emails and/or text messages after getting the COVID-19 vaccine where they are prompted to participate in a post-vaccine survey. The victims are then asked to pay for shipping and handling for a prize that is never delivered, according to the AG's office.

“Scammers continue to find ways to steal personal information and although many who have received the COVID vaccine have a sense of pride, it is crucial that people avoid sharing their vaccination cards for this exact reason,” said Nessel in a press release. “Bad actors are resourceful and with any piece of personally identifiable information, they will work hard to find out more about you. If you do receive a suspicious email or text, remember to never click on any unsolicited links or attachments, and also remember that no legitimate surveys will ever ask for your credit card or bank account number to pay for a ‘free’ reward.”

Here are some tips from the Intellectual Property Rights Center to help you avoid getting scammed: