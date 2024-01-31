Watch live: Trial for Jennifer Crumbley reaches day 5 on Wednesday

The trial for Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of the Oxford High School shooter, will continue in Oakland County Court on Wednesday morning. Jennifer and her husband, James, are each facing four charges of involuntary manslaughter. They will be tried separately.

The first person to take the stand was Sam Marzban, a detective-lieutenant with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office's City of Pontiac detective bureau. He discussed searching the school after the shooting and how officers and deputies searched the school.

According to Marzban, he was also tasked with identifying two of the students who were killed in the shooting – Hana St. Juliana and Madisyn Baldwin.

Prosecutors also showed a photo of the shooter's phone from Jennifer that said "Ethan don't do it" and from James that said "Ethan call me now." Marzban said the texts were sent one hour befor the photo, around 2 p.m., which was about an hour after the shooting.

Next on the stand was David Hendrick, who worked for the Oakland County Sheriff's Office on the day of the shooting. He recently retired as a detective sergeant as part of the fugitive apprehension team. He was tasked with finding James and Jennifer after the shooting. The Crumbleys were arrested on Dec. 4, 2021, after they were missing following charges in the shooting.

Hendrick said he and his team were tracking James and Jennifer. They also said they weren't able to broker a "safe" surrender of the Crumbleys when meeting with their attorney.

Up next on the stand was Luke Kirtley, who owns Coffeehaus, a coffee roasting company in Detroit. He has a location in the warehouse where James and Jennifer were eventually found on Detroit's east side. Prosecutors played the 911 call where Kirtley called police to let them know the Crumbleys were there.

Following Kirtley was Detroit police corporal David Shaw, who was part of the team that searched the building when they were searching for the Crumbleys.

After Shaw's testimony, prosecutors said they could rest their case by the end of the day, and then they took a break for lunch.

Tuesday's testimony

On Tuesday, Nick Ejak, the dean of students at the high school at time of the shooting, took the stand. He said he was first alerted about the shooter a few days before the incident via email — after a teacher caught the student looking up bullets in class, but another administrator dealt with the concern that day.

Then the day of the shooting, Ejak said he was sent another email about an inappropriate drawing the student made on a math assignment depicting a gun, bullets and writing the words “blood everywhere” and “the thoughts won’t stop help me.”

“My understanding was we would discuss moving forward with additional help that afternoon... and he would be leaving from the parent meeting with his parents,” Ejak said.

It was also revealed that Jennifer and James got into an argument with their son the night before the shooting and locked him out of the house.

Day 4 of trial for Jennifer Crumbley, mom of Oxford High School shooter, continues

Jurors also heard from two people who worked with Jennifer, including her former boss, Andrew Smith. She worked at a real estate company.

Smith said she had opportunities to work from home and could have addressed any issues with her son.

“We had a property visit scheduled that afternoon that she was invited to,” Smith said, adding that she was not required to attend and it would not have been a problem for her to leave work.

The court got an inside look at the Crumbley household. Officers say they found multiple BB guns, knives and targets in the shooter's two bedrooms hours after the school shooting took place.

A 49-minute video was also shown of Jennifer Crumbley in the back of a police car as officers searched her home. Prosecutors wanted jurors to take notes of her demeanor from surveillance video taken inside the vehicle.

On Monday, Jennifer was sworn in to allow unredacted Facebook messages from 2021 between her and her husband to be on the record.

Three witnesses took the stand Monday, including Kira Pennock, who runs the barn that cared for the Crumbleys' horses, Shawn Hopkins, who worked as a counselor at Oxford High School the day of the shooting and Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Detective Sgt. Joe Brian.