View the proposed maps for redistricting in Michigan

(WXYZ) — Michigan's independent redistricting commission voted on Monday to approve several draft maps for public hearings.

In all, there were 10 maps that received approval: four Congressional maps, three state House maps and three state Senate maps.

The maps were drawn together by the commission, which comprises four Democrats, four Republicans and five Independents. Commissioners have until Thursday morning to submit their own maps.

Michigan is losing a congressional seat starting in 2022 due to new U.S. Census data, going from 14 seats to 13.

In the details under each proposed map, the commission shows the efficiency gap, which is used in redistricting to measure fairness. To come up with the efficiency gap, the commission used a composite of 13 statewide races between 2012 and 2020.

For the congressional draft maps, the efficiency gap ranges between .7% and 1.3% in favor of Republicans. In the state House, it ranges between 5.7% and 7.4% in favor of Republicans, and in the Senate, it ranges from 3.1% to 6.2% in favor of Republicans. The closer to zero, the fairer the maps.

You can view the proposed maps below.

Congressional proposed map 1

Congressional proposed map 2

Congressional proposed map 3

State House proposed map 1

State House proposed map 2

State House proposed map 3

State Senate proposed map 1

State Senate proposed map 2

State Senate proposed map 3

People can go to each map and submit their own comments, and the commission will take the maps on a statewide tour at five hearings beginning Oct. 20. The hearings will take place in Detroit, Lansing, Grand Rapids, Gaylord and Flint.

On Nov. 5, the commission will plan to vote on the proposed maps, with final maps set to come out by the end of the year ahead of the 2022 election.

Currently, Republicans hold a 58-52 majority in the state House and a 20-16 majority in the state Senate. Congress is split 7-7, but Republicans held a majority for several years until 2018.