LANSING — A search and rescue is underway after a car was found in the Grand River early Wednesday March 20. That’s according to the Lansing Fire Rescue Department. We’re told it happened around 5:35 in the morning.

Officials sent out two boat rescue teams and searched the vehicle.

No one was found inside.

We’re told that the search continues up and down the river and that the dive team is on the scene.

Stay with Fox 47 News as we learn more about this developing story.