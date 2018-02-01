Valentine's Day Gift Ideas Based on Your Zodiac Sign

If you’re trying to find the perfect Valentine's Day gift for that special person in your life, we’ve got you covered! Jared Cotter and astrologist Jane Elizabeth have some great ideas based on their zodiac sign.

1. Pisces

They are known for their kind, selfless personality. This water sign needs lots of nurturing. Try a five course meal or even a cooking class.

2. Scorpio

They are hungry too, but due to their complex and mysterious nature not just any food will do. If you purchase something like candy or chocolates it has to be unique. It probably should be imported

3. Leo

They are often seen as knowledgeable about any subject. This year they'll be taking their intelligence on the road. Give them travel gifts like a travel book, a travel video or a travel bag

4. Libra

This social and friendly air sign wants to remember the good times. A picture of the Libra and his or her significant other turned into a creative piece of art is perfect.

5. Cancers

These often moody individuals are actually the easiest sign to buy for. The biggest gift that you can give to a Cancer is a gift card so that they can go shopping wherever they want. They have to have that freedom.

Check out the Full List: Zodiac Gift Ideas

Are you a fan of Valentine's Day? Join the conversation on our Facebook page, @TheListShowTV.