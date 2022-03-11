Updated Michigan COVID guidelines: Unvaccinated no longer have to quarantine when exposed

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday that it has updated its isolation and quarantine guidance for the general public, including school settings.

Now, individuals who are exposed to COVID-19 regardless of vaccination status no longer need to quarantine, according to the guidance.

The MDHHS says Michigan is in a recovery phase, and the new isolation and quarantine guidance is specific to the current post-surge recovery phase.

The guidelines include:

Isolation:

Any individual who tests positive for COVID-19 and/or displays COVID-19 symptoms (without an alternate diagnosis or negative COVID-19 test) should isolate regardless of vaccination status.

These individuals should isolate at home for the first 5 days (starting with the day after symptoms began or the day after test was taken for those without symptoms).

If symptoms have improved or no symptoms developed, return to normal activities, while wearing a well-fitted mask, for the next 5 days to protect others.

Those with a fever should stay home until fever-free for at least 24 hours without the use of any fever-reducing medications before returning to normal activities. They should do so while wearing a well-fitted mask for the next 10 days. They can also choose to remain isolated at home for 10 days if unwilling/unable to wear a mask.

The MDHHS says those who test positive for COVID-19 should also notify anyone they've been in contact with beginning two days before the onset of symptoms. People with no symptoms who tested positive should notify the people they were around two days before they took the test.

For those exposed to someone who is positive for COVID-19 regardless of vaccination status:

If the exposure is to a personal/household contact:

Conduct symptom monitoring for 10 days

Test at least one time if possible 3-7 days after exposure and if symptoms develop

Wear a well-fitting mask for 10 days from the date of last exposure to protect others (home quarantine is an alternative for those who are unable or unwilling to mask)

Avoid unmasked activities or activities with higher risk of exposing vulnerable individuals** for 10 days from the date of last exposure

If the exposure is to another type of contact (from a community, social or work setting):

Conduct symptom monitoring for 10 days; and

Test if symptoms develop; and

Consider wearing a well-fitting mask around others for 10 days from the date of last exposure to protect others.

MDHHS says at the minimum, those exposed should wear a mask in settings with a higher risk of exposing vulnerable individuals.

This update, they note, does not apply to healthcare, long-term care, corrections, and other high-risk settings.

Here are the full guidelines from the MDHHS:

CHILD CARE OPERATIONS GUIDANCE CAN BE FOUND HERE