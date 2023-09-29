UAW president calls on GM Lansing Delta Twp. Assembly, Ford Chicago Assembly to go on strike

(WXYZ) — United Auto Workers union President Shawn Fain called on Ford's Chicago Assembly and the GM Lansing Delta Township Assembly to go on strike at noon Friday.

It’s the latest move in the UAW’s “Stand Up Strike” strategy.

Fain said Stellantis has made significant progress on key factors in negotiations, so they will be spared from this round of strike targets.

“Our strategy is working,” said Fain.

If the workers walk out, the union says it will bring the number of strikers to around 25,000 UAW members.

Just yesterday, a source familiar with the negotiations said there had been a lot of activity in the past 24 to 48 hours with all three companies.

Last week, Fain added 38 locations across 20 states in all nine regions of the UAW to the “Stand Up Strike” list. Ford was spared from that target announcement as Fain cited real progress with the automaker at the time.

Those locations were:

Stellantis

Marysville (MI)

Centerline Packaging (MI)

Centerline Warehouse (MI)

Sherwood (MI)

Warren Parts (MI)

QEC (MI)

Romulus (MI)

Cleveland (OH)

Milwaukee (WI)

Minneapolis (MN)

Denver (CO)

Chicago (IL)

Los Angeles (CA)

Portland (OR)

Atlanta (GA)

Winchester (VA)

Orlando (FL)

Dallas (TX)

Boston (MA)

New York (NY)

General Motors

Pontiac Redistribution (MI)

Willow Run Redistribution (MI)

Ypsilanti Processing Center (MI)

Davidson Rd Processing Center (MI)

Flint Processing Center (MI)

Lansing Redistribution (MI)

Cincinnati Parts Distribution (OH)

Denver Parts Distribution (CO)

Hudson Parts Distribution (WI)

Chicago Parts Distribution (IL)

Reno Parts Distribution Center (NV)

Rancho Cucamonga Parts Distribution (CA)

Fort Worth Parts Distribution (TX)

Martinsburg Parts Distribution (WV)

Jackson Parts Distribution (MS)

Charlotte Parts Distribution (NC)

Memphis AC Delco Parts Distribution (TN)

Philadelphia Parts Distribution (PA)

The first targets that started the strike at midnight on Sept. 15 were:

GM Wentzville Assembly, Local 2250 (Missouri)

Stellantis Toledo Assembly Complex, Local 12 (Ohio)

Ford Michigan Assembly Plant, final assembly and paint only, Local 900 (Michigan)

Those plants make some of the automakers' best-selling vehicles, including the Ford Bronco, Jeep Wrangler and Chevrolet Colorado.

The UAW wants double-digit pay increases, the end of the tiered wage system, better healthcare, a 32-hour work week and more.

Ahead of the initial strike deadline, the UAW had $825 million in its strike fund, enough to pay 150,000 UAW members $500 a week for 11 weeks.

The UAW also went on strike against GM in 2019 after failing to reach a tentative contract agreement. That strike lasted from Sept. 15 through Oct. 25 after an agreement was reached on Oct. 16 but ratified nine days later.

