UAW contract talks heat up one week before strike deadline

We are just a week away from the deadline for a new United Auto Workers union contract with Detroit's Big 3 automakers. The union said it will strike unless a deal is made.

However, we're told contract negotiations are heating up.

UAW President Shawn Fain said Thursday night that members plan to strike at any Detroit automaker that hasn't made a deal.

We're told the union will hear General Motors' counter-proposal to economic demands on Thursday, and Stellantis plans to make an offer by the end of the week. Ford has said discussions are ongoing.

Fain has left the door open at the moment, but the negotiations are going back-and-forth with bargaining, and Fain saying he knows you don't get everything you demand.

The union is asking for a double-digit pay increase, an elimination of the two-tier wage system, restoring cost of living pay, retiree health coverage, a 32-hour work week and more.

We spoke to Fain on Monday about the negotiations.

"We really want to get the agreement done before that, but a couple of companies have not even entertained our economic demands. They've had them for over a month longer than we've ever given it to them in the past," he said.

President Joe Biden also chimed in earlier this week saying he wasn't worried about a strike and "it's not going to happen."

If the UAW and the Big 3 cannot reach an agreement by Sept. 14, it could have an economic impact far beyond the auto industry, affecting local restaurants and automotive part suppliers.

The UAW has well over $800 million in the strike fund and many workers we spoke with said they are willing to fight for what they want.

Some workers have said they're ready to rumble to get what they say they deserve, and 97% of workers voted to authorize a strike.