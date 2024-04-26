Two people hospitalized following crash in Lansing

LANSING — Two people have been hospitalized following a crash, according to the Lansing Fire Department.

They tell us it happened Thursday, April 25, just before 8:30 at Mt. Hope and Washington Ave.

Officials were called to the crash that caused one of the vehicles to overturn.

One driver was thrown from their vehicle, they are currently in critical condition.

The other driver was pinned in and had to be removed from their vehicle with special extrication tools.

They are currently in stable condition.

The crash is currently under investigation.

