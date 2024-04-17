Two hospitalized following crash in Hillsdale Co.

LITCHFIELD TOWNSHIP — Officials say that alcohol is believed to be a cause in a crash that happened in Hillsdale County that left two people hospitalized.

Michigan State Police say it happened Tuesday, April 16th around 9:30 pm at the intersection of Litchfield Road and Rainey Road.

We’re told that an SUV driven by a 46-year-old from Potterville was going east on Litchfield Road. They then turned north onto Rainey Road when they hit a truck head-on going west.

The truck was driven by a 49-year-old from Adrian.

Both were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

