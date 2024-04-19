Two dead following shooting in Lansing

LANSING — Two people are dead following a shooting that happened Thursday night April 18th. That’s according to the Lansing Police Department

We’re told that officers were called to the 500 block of Woodrow Avenue. Just south of Mt Hope Ave.

Officers say that they found a 53-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man both shot.

The two victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

We’re told it’s believed to be a domestic situation.

No arrests have been made, but police say that the accused is known to them.

This is an active investigation.

If you know anything about this case you’re being asked to call Detective Matthew Salmon at (517) 483-6855, the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600 extension 5, Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-7867, or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.

