TSA checkpoints get major updates at DTW to help passengers move through quickly

(WXYZ) — Travelers at Detroit Metro Airport will likely have an easier time getting through the screening process at TSA checkpoints.

The TSA showed off upgrades to their security screening process on Monday. They now have new and improved X-ray machines that allow most items like liquids and laptops to remain in carry-on bags.

That makes it easier and more efficient to go through checkpoints and helps lines move faster.

New facial recognition software also enables security agents to validate a passenger's identity within seconds. A camera snaps a photo in real-time and verifies it against the traveler's ID.

"Compared to what we did previously, which was a very manual process, where you would have to hand your boarding pass and ID, we would take a magnifying look, UV lights to review, and so not only more effective, but from a passenger experience side, really only three steps; inserting your ID, taking a photo, and then returning your ID to you," Reggie Stephens, the TSA federal security director for Michigan, said.

As summer travel continues to pick up, officials are reminding travelers to arrive at least two hours before departure and double-check luggage for prohibited items.