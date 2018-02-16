Fans miffed after 'Black Panther' screenings canceled at Maryland theater

TOWSON, Md. (WMAR) - The Cinemark Theater in Towson, Maryland was packed with people who came for what they call the biggest movie of the year, and then they were turned away.

"I arrived at the theater and they were telling me all of the 'Black Panther' shows were canceled," Miya Henry said.

Not what moviegoers who've been waiting months for Marvel's highly anticipated "Black Panther" film wanted to hear.

"We've been all excited, I took off of work tonight so I'm a little disappointed," Brandie Garland said.

Several showings were turned away because of what moviegoers say was a malfunction with the film.

"There was a long refund line so everyone who purchased a ticket in support of the movie are now getting their money back," Garland said. "Originally when we got to the box office they were saying they were having some difficulties, but they said it wouldn't be an issue they were pretty sure the movie was going to show."

But there was an issue according to dozens of tweets we found where Cinemark openly apologized for the inconvenience.

We’re very sorry for this inconvenience. Was a theatre manager able to assist with a refund? If not please let us know more at https://t.co/tfn4khl2Bc or call at 1-800-246-3627 so we can further assist. Thank you and we do apologize again. — Cinemark Theatres (@Cinemark) February 16, 2018

"It may not fall I guess the people who are bringing the movie as much as corporate and management here at Towson," Garland said. "It could've been better handled, better organized."

Scripps station WMAR in Baltimore reached out to Cinemark and it's still not clear what allowed some shows to run and others to be canceled.