Time to reel in your 2024 fishing license

The mitten state’s new fishing license and regulation season is officially underway.

This means neighborhood anglers need to be sure they have a new license for the season to enjoy great fishing opportunities.

The 2024 fishing licenses are valid through March 31, 2025.

Fishing licenses can be purchased at michigan.gov/dnrlicenses [lnks.Gd] or by downloading the michigan dnr hunt fish app [lnks.Gd] and purchasing your license through the app.

Michigan DNR hunt fish, an official app of the Michigan department of natural resources, gives you a mobile path to buy and store hunting, fishing, ORV and snowmobile licenses and permits, report harvests, access guides and digests, and get the latest outdoor recreation updates.

Make future online fishing license purchases even quicker by selecting auto-renew at checkout to automatically receive licenses in the future.