The U.S. Department of Agriculture grants federal assistance for farmers in Sanilac and bordering counties

Don Anderson
Posted at 8:03 PM, Mar 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-17 20:03:28-04

SANILAC (WXYZ) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has made farmers in Sanilac County – as well as the bordering counties of Huron, Lapeer, St. Clair, and Tuscola, eligible for assistance from the USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA).

This spring, Michigan experienced a significant period of freezing temperatures after many warm days, which negatively impacted several crops in the region.

On Friday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer applauded the U.S. Department of Agriculture for their grant.

“From freezing temperatures and drought to flooding and high winds, many of our producers are finding themselves in the midst of yet another difficult growing season," Governor Whitmer said. "I am pleased the USDA responded to our request and I’m looking forward to the further assessment of those counties not included in this designation. This relief can’t come soon enough for our farmers who endured tremendous hardship as a result of the adverse weather we’ve seen this year.”

