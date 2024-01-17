The cold never bothered them anyway: Hear from Michiganders embracing the temps

(WXYZ) — There are two things that everyone is talking about in Detroit right about now: the Lions and the extreme cold.

We've been hearing from people all week about how it's impacting them.

So we wanted to know: who handles the arctic air the best ?

Photojournalist Mike Glover went to find people who either have to, or want to embrace the cold. Watch the full video in the player above.

"It feels fine. I mean, my fingers might be a little cold, but I'm dressed for it."

"Michigan is the best state there is to live in the country, so ... we got a little bit of snow, but no hurricanes, no fires, very few tornadoes, no earthquakes."

"Even if you overdress, it's better, because you can always unlayer."