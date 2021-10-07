The 2021 state Christmas tree is a 63-foot spruce from the Upper Peninsula

(WXYZ) — She’s a beaut, Clark.

The holidays will be here before you know it and the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget has just selected the official 2021 state Christmas tree.

"We came to the cabin for the weekend and saw a note posted that said the state of Michigan was interested in a tree growing close to the cabin," said Carla Fletcher. "I thought it was a joke at first, but decided to call the number. It's amazing that our tree will travel to Lansing for the holidays."

Courtesy DTMB

According to the DTMB, the 63-foot spruce will be harvested from Marenisco in the western Upper Peninsula. It is expected to arrive in downtown Lansing October 30.

The tree lighting ceremony is scheduled for November 19 at the 35th Annual Silver Bells in the City celebration.