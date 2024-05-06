Teen identified in Lansing deadly shooting

LANSING — The Lansing Police Department have identified the 14-year-old who died in a shooting over the weekend.

We’re told that police were called the 1400 block of W Oakland around 3 PM on Saturday, May 4th for reports of a shooting.

There, they found 14-year-old Jaquez Moye-Young, shot.

He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made, and officials do not believe this was random.

Police are working to determine the sequence of events and the details of the incident.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517- 483-4600, Lead Detective Martha McGonegal at 517-483-4823, Crime Stoppers at 517- 483-7867, or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.

