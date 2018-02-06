'Gently used' SpaceX rocket for sale on Craigslist

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A Craigslist user in Florida is selling a 'gently used' SpaceX orbital rocket.

The seller is asking for $9.9 million or the "best offer," according to the post.

The listing reads:

"Gently used orbital rocket in good condition. Fully loaded with onboard flight computer, launch and landing hardware. Take off and land anywhere! 9X Merlin engines each capable of producing 200k lb.ft of thrust. Just fuel it up and it's ready to go. Says Falcon 9 on the body, slight burnt paint can be buffed out."

Unfortunately, if you are in the market for your own SpaceX rocket, you'll have to pick it up on your own. The listing states that shipping is not included and recommends whoever purchases the rocket bring their own tugboat to pick it up.

"Asking $9,900,000 or best offer. Do not lowball, this is an orbital capable autonomous rocket. You will not find another one like it," the post continues. "Serious buyers only."

The seller will also accept Bitcoin.

Mary Stringini is a Digital Reporter for ABC Action News. Follow her on Twitter @MaryWFTS.