Tax season is upon us! Find out the easiest, fastest ways to get your money

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two eggs over easy, bacon sizzling, and pancakes on the griddle. Kerby’s Coney Island in Southfield is humming. But are diners getting an appetite for tax season yet?

“Are you excited about filing?” 7 Action News asked one diner.

“Never,” said Jay Houghton, a taxpayer from Commerce Township. “No, not at all.”

Houghton added, “I usually wait until about a week before [the deadline].”

"What’s your big piece of advice for tax filers?” 7 Action News asked another diner.

“Don’t wait until the last minute. Get your records in order all throughout the year,” said Christian Hadden, a taxpayer from Romulus who is also a tax professional.

She's on to something.

The IRS has released its top tips to make tax filing as easy as pie.

Number one? Create or access your account information at irs.gov/account.

That’s where you can access your tax records, view digital copies of certain IRS notices, and more.

“How many people in America will be getting a refund this year?” 7 Action News Anchor Alicia Smith asked IRS spokesperson Luis Garcia.

“Across the nation, it's 79%. In Michigan, it's 83% get a refund. So, the vast majority of people are getting a refund,” Garcia replied.

Garcia explained if you want to get your money back sooner, file early.

He recommends you gather and organize your tax records either in a digital folder or tangible one.

”These documents will come in the mail very quickly and you may, you know, overlook them or may misplace them if you don't have a set place for them all to go to,” Garcia said.

Also, don’t wait until January 29 to start doing your taxes.

Whether you’re working with tax filing software or a tax professional, Garcia says it’s just a matter of answering a bunch of questions. So, why wait?

Another tip? Make sure you’ve withheld enough tax or choose an estimated withholding amount that works for you by using the “Tax Withholding Estimator”on irs.gov.

Also, know the best way to do your taxes.

Many Americans use tax software or hire a tax professional.

You can verify tax pros on the IRS’s directory online.

There’s also ‘IRS Free File’for taxpayers who make $79,000 or less. It’s a guided tax preparation software that’s totally free. Make sure you access it on irs.gov and not through an internet search engine.

And the IRS’s free basic tax return preparation is available for the elderly, people with disabilities, and other qualified individuals.

To find a tax professional near you, call (800) 906-9887 or check out the locator tool on irs.gov.

A tip that impacts the 83% of Michigan taxpayers — those receiving a refund — is to file electronically and choose direct deposit. It is the easiest and fastest way to get your money.

The IRS says your refund can be deposited into one, two, or three accounts, touting the process as "simple, safe, and secure."

Garcia said the IRS issues refunds — on average — in 21 days or less.

Remember, the deadline to file your personal income tax, pay any tax that you owe, or file an extension is Monday, April 15th.