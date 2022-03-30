Zoo day camps and overnights return for 2022

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Summer Day Camp and Zoo Overnights have returned for 2022. Binder Zoo made the announcement Mar. 30.

Children in grades 1-7 can come out to enjoy fun topics like Classy Animals, Dino Park Zoo and Fact or Fiction.

Classes will take place June 13 through August 12. They are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

In addition to day camp activities, the East Zoo also becomes a place of adventure after hours during Zoo Snooze. Children can explore a mysterious Zoorassic Park, drift asleep beneath the stars and they may even hear wolves howl.

Officials say a sleeping bag and sense of curiosity is all they'll need to experience the thrill!

According to the news release, space is limited for both Summer Day Camps and Zoo Overnights and on a first-come, first-serve basis.

To learn more and register visit: www.binderparkzoo.org/learn/

