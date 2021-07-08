Zandra, who's been waiting to be adopted since 2016, says: 'I’m looking for a loving, caring family.'

DETROI, Mich. — Zandra is a teenager who is currently in foster care in Michigan and hoping to be adopted by a loving family before she ages out of the system.

“I like to be called Z,” she said. “I would describe my personality as caring, loving, open, honest, athletic, funny.”

“I love to do basketball. I'm good at teamwork. I'm good at passing the ball, dribbling, shooting. I use basketball to take my mind off of things. When the ball releases from my hands, I just feel like I'm soaring. I also like to do soccer, hockey,” she explained.

In addition to sports like basketball, soccer, and hockey, she also likes playing board games and card games.

She likes to read romantic books, write, and draw as well.

“I want to go to Michigan State University to do basketball, get my criminal justice degree. I'd like to bring down the criminals. I want to also do modeling,” said Zandra.

“A lot of people have told me that I've got a great smile, and I figure I'd share that with the world,” she said smiling.

She is also interested in a couple of other career paths.

“I would like to do MMA fighting. I guess I've gotten into that since my dad was in it, and I've always liked it. And a private detective. I like to use my mind a lot, get my brain working, and I figured that job will get my brain working. That's why I like math a lot,” said Zandra.

She’s hoping to meet her future parents soon.

“I'm looking for a loving, caring family, one that will support my goal no matter what it is. And I'm looking for a family that will tell me when I'm wrong and will guide me in the right direction,” she said.

“I can take criticism, and I'll do mostly what is asked of me, like doing the dishes, doing my chores, cleaning my room. I just will really fit in somebody's family because I'm a great kid,” Zandra said.

Zandra has been in foster care waiting to be adopted since January of 2016.

