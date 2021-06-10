WMU to hold in-person graduation ceremony October 2

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University plans to hold an in-person graduation ceremony Saturday, Oct. 2, according to President Edward Montgomery.

In a letter to graduates, WMU says the ceremony will occur inside Waldo Stadium and will be live-streamed for those who cannot attend in person.

The university asks that graduates and family members fill out this survey to notify them of their participation in the graduation ceremony.

“Please know your University is immensely proud of what you have accomplished during this global health crisis,” says President Montgomery. “It demonstrates to the rest of the world what we already knew to be true—that Broncos are prepared to take on whatever comes their way with courage and resilience.”

President Montgomery adds the university will provide updates as more information comes along.