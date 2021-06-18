Wisconsin man found guilty in gruesome UP murder attempt

IRONWOOD, Mich. — A man from Gillette, Wisconsin, has been found guilty in an attempted murder that occurred in the Upper Peninsula back in September 2020, according to The City of Ironwood Department of Public Safety.

We’re told a 12-person jury found 31-year-old Benjamin Bozile guilty of assault with intent to murder.

Law enforcement officials say the victim was stabbed multiple times and was found with his throat slit, adding he was later stabilized at Aspirus Ironwood Hospital.

The jury took only three hours to arrive at a verdict, authorities say.

Bozile may spend the rest of his life behind bars, Ironwood officials tell us, pending his sentencing on July 20.