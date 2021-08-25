Wildfire on Isle Royale National Park nears 200 acres, about 15% contained

(WSYM) — A wildfire burning in Isle Royale National Park is about 15% contained, according to the latest update from the National Park Service.

The Horne Fire is about 200 acres and ignited on Aug. 10 near the Duncan Bay/Tobin Harbor Portage Trail on the island.

According to the NPS, the cause of the fire is believed to be lightning.

Employees from the NPS, Hiawatha National Forest and Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa have responded to the fire. They are patrolling Tobin Harbor to protect historic structures as part of their work.

According to the parks service, one outhouse was burned on Minong Island, but no other structures have been damaged at this time.

They are also using air support from the National Wildfire Coordinating Groups with the Minnesota DNR providing reconnaissance and monitoring.

There are several closures in place until further notice, which are listed below.