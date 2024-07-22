Whitmer response to talks on being potential VP candidate for Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris officially begins her race to the Democratic nomination

Harris has received support from high-profile Democrats including President Joe Biden and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Video shows Whitmer responding to talks about possibly becoming Harris' pick for vice president

The dust is settling from Sunday's seismic announcement that has thrown a twist in the 2024 presidential election.

Vice President Kamala Harris is officially seeking the Democratic nomination for the November election after President Joe Biden announced an end to his re-election bid following several calls for him to step out of the race.

WATCH: LANSING RESIDENTS REACT TO BIDEN WITDRAWING FROM THE 2024 PRESIDENTIAL RACE

Lansing residents react to Biden withdrawing from the 2024 presidential race

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is one of a number of prominent Democratic lawmakers who have thrown their support behind Harris.

On Monday Whitmer spoke to Fox 47 News' sister station WXYZ in Detroit about being on a list of potential vice presidential nominees that include Govs. JB Pritzker of Illinois and Wes Moore of Maryland.

"It's flattering," Whitmer said. "My commitment has and always will be to Michigan. I'm not going anywhere."

WATCH: HARRIS CAMPAIGN SAYS IT RAISED $81 MILLION IN 24 HOURS

Harris campaign says it raised $81 million in 24 hours

Whitmer believes Harris is a candidate who can reach across the aisles to pass legislation that helps Americans.

"This is I think a moment where we need someone who's experienced, who cares about people, who knows how to get things done," Whitmer.

Arnold Weinfeld, associate of Michigan State University's Institute for Policy & Societal Research, says the experience in-office gives Harris a fair shot.

"I think we'll find out her feelings about crime and immigration. As vice president and senator I think she's got the experience," Weinfeld said.

Harris is now working to earn the Democratic nomination before next month's Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Weinfeld says Harris' campaign team will now have to hit the ground running.

"Harris has a unique opportunity these next few weeks to barnstorm the country, get out there and talk to as many people as she can in as many days as she can in as many places as she can to introduce herself," Weinfeld said. "She's got a real opportunity here."

