Whitmer, Olivet College announce tuition-free scholarship program

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a new scholarship program to Olivet College alongside President Steven M. Corey Thursday morning.

The Michigan governor’s office says the Olivet College ADVANTAGE Scholarship will commence in fall 2023, giving students in Michigan the opportunity to attend the small, private college tuition-free.

“In October, I signed bipartisan legislation establishing the Michigan Achievement Scholarship, lowering the cost of college by thousands a year for most students,” says Governor Whitmer. “I am thrilled that Olivet’s Advantage Scholarship makes Olivet College tuition-free for pell-eligible students who receive the Michigan Achievement Scholarship and a federal Pell Grant. Fifty percent of Olivet students are Pell-eligible, and this new scholarship makes Olivet tuition-free for half of their new student body.”

We’re told students are eligible for this scholarship if they:

Qualify for the Michigan Achievement Scholarship (MAS) .

. Qualify for Pell grants.

Fill out a FAFSA application with Olivet College named as their first choice before May.

Are first-time students as of fall 2023.

Are enrolled as full-time students.

“Since 1844 – day one of our founding – Olivet College has made a college education accessible to anyone regardless of gender, race or financial means,” says President Corey. ”The Olivet College ADVANTAGE Scholarship is our pledge to the students of Michigan that we remain firmly rooted in our mission to make a private college education available to all.”

The state adds other students who are eligible for the MAS may benefit from a yearly $5,000 tuition cap if their families make $100,000 in adjusted gross income or less. Students of families earning more than $100,000 a year may receive $20,000 or more toward tuitions and fees.

