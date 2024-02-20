White House to delay emission rules

LANSING, Mich. — The White House reportedly plans to relax the emission rules that were designed to boost electric vehicle use.

The regulation would have forced car companies to make E-Vs their main business by the year 2032. The Biden Administration is now delaying that rule.

The move will give car-makers more time to bring down E-V costs.

It'll also give labor leaders more time to extend union memberships to those working at E-V plants.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news in your neighborhood, go to the In Your Neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook