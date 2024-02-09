White House officials push for Paxlovid affordability

LANSING, Mich. — Neighbors in Mid-Michigan could soon have access to a key COVID treatment. White House officials meet with the CEOs of major pharmacies this week to discuss the prices of Paxlovid.

The drug costs around 14 hundred dollars for a five day supply. The Human Health and Services Secretary says some patients are being charged high co-pays or even the full price at the pharmacy counter.

At the same time, the drug is free for people on Medicare and Medicaid as well as uninsured individuals. People with commercial insurance can pay for it through a co-pay assistance program.

