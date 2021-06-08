Western Michigan University lands largest private donation to a public university ever

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University just landed the largest private gift to a public university ever, according to a report by The Washington Post.

The school confirms it was gifted $550 million by an anonymous alumni.

According to the report, the money will be delivered to the university’s foundation over 10 years. The Washington Post says the money will be broken up between three main streams. $300 million will go to Western Michigan’s Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine, $200 million for need-based financial aid, faculty hiring and other school initiatives, and the Bronco athletic programs will receive $50 million.

The previous record for largest donation was $500 million, The Washington Post reports. Western Michigan University's previous largest donation was $100 million, which was used to establish its school of medicine.

The Washington Post reports three schools shared the previous record of $500 million for the largest donation to a public university: Oregon Health & Science University, the University of California at San Francisco and the University of Oregon.

