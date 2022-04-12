West Michigan substitute teacher accused of soliciting nude photos from minors

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A West Michigan substitute teacher is accused of soliciting nude photos from minors.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says 50-year-old Brett Wardrop from Grand Rapids is charged with child sexually abusive activity, using a computer to commit a crime and accosting a child for immoral purposes.

According to deputies, the investigation into Wardrop started after the sheriff’s office received a tip about a substitute teacher for multiple local school districts was inappropriately communicating online with someone who he believed to be a minor.

The sheriff’s office says they are now working to identify other potential victims.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call the KCSO at 616-632-6125 or call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 to report information safely and anonymously.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube