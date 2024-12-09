Welcome New FOX47 Meteorologist Bryan Bachman!

LANSING, Mich. — Meteorologist Bryan Bachman is thrilled to be joining the FOX47 News Team, returning to Michigan after spending three years at WHNS-TV in Greenville, SC. There, he covered several large-scale severe weather events and a few tropical systems including Hurricane Ian in 2022 and most recently, Hurricane Helene in September.
- WATCH: Get to know Bryan more in the video above.
After a few winters without having seen a single snowflake, Bryan is excited to be back in Michigan just in time for winter. He’s no stranger to Michigan weather, having served as the chief meteorologist at WNEM-TV in Saginaw from 2014-2022.
Bryan is ready to tackle the annual revolving door of weather that impacts our neighborhoods here in Mid-Michigan along with the rest of the FOX47 weather team.
Bryan is a graduate of Rutgers University, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in Meteorology.
