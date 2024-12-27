Weighted blankets to be added in Lansing courtrooms in 2025

LANSING, Mich. — There will be changes inside the courtroom in the new year in Lansing.

Mich-54-A District Court Judge Cynthia Ward intends to introduce weighted blanket therapy for adult crime victims in her courtroom.

In a press release, it’s stated that being a victim of crime can be difficult and stressful, which can intensify in court.

But, weighted blankets have been found to be effective in helping with stress and anxiety.

According to PennMedicine.org, “the pressure of weighted blankets puts your autonomic nervous system into ‘rest’ mode, reducing some of the symptoms of anxiety. This [pressure] can provide an overall sense of calm. . . similar to the feeling of being hugged.”

The Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office already has a canine court advocate to help victims.

The blankets will be an additional tool, intended to make the courtroom more accessible when victims testify.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news in your neighborhood, go to the In Your Neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook