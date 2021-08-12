Watch
Wednesday storms lead to flooding and damage throughout mid-Michigan

Ingham County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management, 2021
Flooding after storms on Wednesday night
Flooding in Jackson
Jackson Flooding
Posted at 12:48 PM, Aug 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-12 13:46:07-04

LANSING, Mich. — We had some severe weather that came through the area Wednesday that left behind flooding and damage.

Ingham County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management released the totals of rainfall for some of our areas this morning.

  • Okemos: 8.75"
  • East Lansing: 7.11"
  • East Lansing: 5.50"
  • Lansing: 5.48"
  • Haslett: 4.55"
  • Alaiedon Twp: 3.45"
  • Holt: 2.93"

