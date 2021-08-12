Wednesday storms lead to flooding and damage throughout mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — We had some severe weather that came through the area Wednesday that left behind flooding and damage.
Ingham County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management released the totals of rainfall for some of our areas this morning.
- Okemos: 8.75"
- East Lansing: 7.11"
- East Lansing: 5.50"
- Lansing: 5.48"
- Haslett: 4.55"
- Alaiedon Twp: 3.45"
- Holt: 2.93"
We want to see pictures of the storm or storm damage. Please email them to us at newstips@fox47news.com
