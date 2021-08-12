Wednesday storms lead to flooding and damage throughout mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — We had some severe weather that came through the area Wednesday that left behind flooding and damage.

Ingham County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management released the totals of rainfall for some of our areas this morning.

Okemos: 8.75"

East Lansing: 7.11"

East Lansing: 5.50"

Lansing: 5.48"

Haslett: 4.55"

Alaiedon Twp: 3.45"

Holt: 2.93"

